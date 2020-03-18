New Mexico Higher Education secretary steps down over family health concerns

Education

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Higher Education secretary is stepping down.

Kate O’Neill says she will leave the post this Friday to devote attention to family health concerns. She says the situation is not related to COVID-19 but is complicated by the crisis.

In a statement, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she is grateful for O’Neill’s service.

Don’t Miss

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞