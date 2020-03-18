New Mexico Higher Education secretary steps down over family health concerns

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Higher Education secretary is stepping down.
Kate O’Neill says she will leave the post this Friday to devote attention to family health concerns. She says the situation is not related to COVID-19 but is complicated by the crisis.
In a statement, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she is grateful for O’Neill’s service.
