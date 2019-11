SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- The state of New Mexico’s higher education department is asking for more money.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the state department wants to ask for roughly $80 million more for its annual budget. That’s a 9% increase from what they’re currently getting.

The request comes as the state’s colleges and universities continue to undergo heavy cuts. The department says the money will be used for much-needed improvements in the effort to recover the higher education program.