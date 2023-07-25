NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Higher Education Department officials launched a new campaign encouraging New Mexicans to consider college or career training.

The department plans to release radio spots and commercials at movie theaters, telling them to “reach higher.”

“New Mexico has the most generous and inclusive tuition-free college program in the nation, but too few residents know about the opportunities available to them in their own backyard,” said Higher Education Secretary Stephanie M. Rodriguez. “There’s still time to enroll in college and career training programs, and we encourage all New Mexicans to consider attending one of the 29 participating public colleges and universities that offer tuition-free college through the Opportunity and Lottery Scholarships.”

They also launched a new website so prospective students can learn about the state’s universities and colleges, scholarships, and how to apply.

“With tuition-free college and high-quality education programs, New Mexico makes education beyond high school a family tradition. Every New Mexican should be proud that they live in a state that believes in their personal and professional growth and will meet them halfway if they put in the hard work of earning a degree or preparing for a career,” said Higher Education Deputy Secretary Dr. Patricia Trujillo.

More information can be found here.