ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s one thing to see the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in movies and TV, but there is more to the high-powered law enforcement agency than what is shown on the screen. High school students have a chance to look behind the curtain.

The 2023 FBI Teen Academy is accepting applications. The deadline to apply is June 30, 2023.

“FBI special agents and support personnel will provide lively presentations on a range of timely topics and the day-to-day operations in a typical FBI office. Students will also participate in interactive demonstrations and learn about career paths; paths that include technology, engineering, mathematics, forensics, experienced trades, and language skills,” the FBI said in a press release.

The opportunity is perfect for students entering 9th through 12th grade this fall who are considering a career in law enforcement. The event will be held on Saturday, July 29, in Albuquerque. To learn how to apply, you can check out this link on the FBI’s website.