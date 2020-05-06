New Mexico high school seniors take part in virtual STEM signing day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of New Mexico high school students participted in teh second annual virtual STEM signing day.

More than 225 seniors took part in the virtual ceremony on Monday. During the ceremony, five lucky students were randomly drawn as winners of a $1,000 scholarship.

The winners were from Manzano, Belen, La Cueva, Sandia, and Pojoaque High Schools. The signing day was created last year as a way to celebrate seniors who are making a commitment to pursue higher education in STEM related fields.

Students sign letters of inten to their chosen field and school.

