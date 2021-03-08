New Mexico health officials to provide update on expanded in-person learning

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart, Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins, and Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase will hold a virtual news conference at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 8 to provide updated information about expanded in-person learning. KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page.

Last week, PED made the announcement that fans will be allowed to attend high school sporting events depending on their county’s color code. Counties in the Turquoise Level will allow up to 75% capacity at outdoor sporting events and up to 33% capacity for indoor sports.

Green Counties can allow up to 50% capacity for outdoor and 25% capacity for indoor sports. Red will now allow spectators. The host team’s county color will govern the spectator capacity.