New Mexico governor hosts town hall to discuss education reforms

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham spent the evening in Albuquerque listening to the public on how to improve education in the state.

The governor was joined by her three education secretaries on reforms the legislature is proposing from preschool up to college. It was a packed room at the Albuquerque Police Schools’ Professional Development Complex.

In her first year, Gov. Lujan Grisham has overseen pay raises for New Mexico teachers and proposed a plan to pay for public college and universal early childhood education.

“We change the course of the outcomes of our children in this state, forever,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said.

The governor’s critics have pointed out much of the expenditures are tied to oil revenues, which were recently downgraded by financial analysts.