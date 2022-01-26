SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham became a kindergarten teacher for the day. The governor was a substitute teacher at Santa Fe’s Salazar Elementary School. She was in charge of 16 kids. The governor says she studied lesson plans on Tuesday night and carried them out on Wednesday.

“The most meaningful part of the day for me was the end of the day where students do really get attached to the men and women in their classroom. They’re ready to go home or ready to go to their after-school programs but they want you to know what they enjoyed most about the day. They were very engaged in reading, which is exactly what as a policymaker, I want to see,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

Last week, the governor pushed National Guard members and state workers to volunteer as substitute teachers to help keep schools open as COVID cases rise. Lujan Grisham says she took courses to become a certified substitute teacher and she looks forward to doing it again.