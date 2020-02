ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is looking for people to help form a new education advisory panel. The New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department is looking for community members, teachers, and other experts to join the new council.

The group will be in charge of analyzing the results of families that receive child care through the state’s assistant programs. They’ll also form a work plan for the agency.

Candidates have until March 6 to apply.