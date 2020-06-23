New Mexico families express concern about sending kids back to school

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A lot of parents have expressed concern about sending kids back to school. KRQE asked families about it in an online survey.

As the Public Education Department released guidelines for schools Tuesday, parents expressed worries about how the new school year will impact New Mexico’s youngest students. “Older grades I can see doing online more effectively, whereas preschool, kindergarten, first, second – the main lessons they need to be learning are social interactions,” said a University of New Mexico graduate student.

Educators seem to agree that in-person learning is the most effective, but it’s clear not everyone feels great about sending their kids back into the classroom just yet. KRQE News 13 asked families how they felt about it through an online survey and received more than 3,000 responses.

Most people say they do have concerns about sending kids back to school with 41% saying they have a great concern, 15% say they have a moderate concern and 18% say they have no concerns.

One parent says her daughter is supposed to start kindergarten this year. “We’re really hoping she has the opportunity and curious to see how the scheduling looks because it’s gonna be complicated with two working parents, and not knowing whether she’s gonna go every day or partial days, or every other day,” said Anna Wallin.

Wallin says she agrees school staff should adhere to public health measures but hopes her kids still get to exercise and play outside at recess. The state says schools should stagger schedules for group gatherings like lunches and recess to minimize contact. School is set to start-up in August.

