The Public Education Department and the Gas and Oil Association have announced the 2024 New Mexico Teacher of the Year: Dr. Roy Basa. The teacher has spent more than 23 years in education and has taught for the last three years at Twin Buttes Cyber Academy and Zuni High School in STEM-related subjects.

Basa is originally from the Philippines and has since focused on serving linguistically diverse populations. His election as Teacher of the Year means that he will be the spokesperson for the teaching profession in New Mexico for the upcoming year.

“To know that I am the New Mexico 2024 Teacher of the Year, I’m really speechless,” said Basa. “All I want to say is thank you so much to all the people who are involved and who are with me in this journey. This is a journey to grow and learn, and I can use this to be a forever learner.”