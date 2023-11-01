NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico colleges and universities are waiving their application fees for National College Application Month in November. 18 schools in New Mexico already do not charge fees to apply and the other 11 schools are waiving their fees.

That 11 schools include:

Diné College

Institute of American Indian Arts

New Mexico State University – Main Campus

New Mexico State University – Alamogordo

New Mexico State University – Doña Ana

New Mexico State University – Grants

University of New Mexico – Main Campus: select “mail in payment,” fee will be waived

University of New Mexico – Gallup

University of New Mexico – Taos

University of New Mexico – Valencia

Western New Mexico University – use application waiver code “WNMU@CAREERMONTH”

“We are thrilled that our higher education partners were able to make ‘No Fee November’ happen again this year for college applicants. Eliminating even the smallest barrier is extremely helpful in getting our future college goers into post-secondary education. This can help make a big difference in putting people onto the trajectory that can change their lives and help forge a better New Mexico. I’m proud of each of our colleges and universities that once again chose to join us in this endeavor this month,” said Grace Tackman, Assistant Vice President at the New Mexico Educational Assistance Foundation in a news release.

New Mexicans looking to attend college can find resources at ReachHigherNM.com.