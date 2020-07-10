New Mexico college to award ‘George Floyd’ scholarship

News Alert
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — A foundation for a New Mexico college has announced it has created a scholarship in George Floyd’s name for Black students.

The New Mexico Highlands University Foundation said Thursday it developed the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship to benefit African American students, thanks to a generous donor.

Highlands vice president of student and donor engagement Theresa Law says the new scholarship will benefit Black Highlands University students who are leaders on campus or are working on diversity, equality, and injustice.

New Mexico Highlands University is located in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

Floyd, who was Black, died May 25, 2020, after a white Minnesota police officer pressed a knee to his neck. The death was caught on video and sparked nationwide Black Lives Matter protests and demands for police reforms.

