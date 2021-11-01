New Mexico child care workers eligible for one-time $1,500 incentive payments

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state will issue one-time incentive payments of $1,500 to New Mexico child care workers. In a press release, the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department announced it will issue the payments to recipients including teachers, administrative staff, cooks, and bus drivers who apply.

State officials say it’s to recognize their dedicated work during the COVID-19 pandemic when many caregivers are earning around $10 an hour. The payments are funded through the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act.

In order to be eligible for the payments, applicants must be employed full or part-time in a licensed or registered child care program and must also be up to date with their background checks. Applications for the one-time incentive payment are open until December 1.

For additional information, visit nmececd.org.