New Mexico AG files lawsuit against teacher recruitment agency for unfair practices

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An agency that recruits teachers from the Philippines to teach in New Mexico districts is being sued for unfair practices. Attorney General Hector Balderas claims Total Teaching Solutions International charged approximately $15,000 for services. Other similar companies in the state that offer nearly identical services charge around $4,000 per teacher.

“NM has a critical teacher shortage, and it is vital that recruitment of incoming teachers not be used to exploit teachers that are lawfully supported by school districts,” said Attorney General Balderas in a news release Tuesday. “I will continue to fight to make sure those coming to New Mexico to teach our children are protected from predatory businesses.”

According to the same news release, the agency is also accused of forcing teachers to pay undisclosed additional fees and sign additional refinancing contracts and sued when they couldn’t pay. Balderas is seeking compensatory damages. No other information was provided.

