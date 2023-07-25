SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Higher Education Department is hoping to encourage state residents to look into college and career training options as the fall semester gets closer. A new recruitment campaign called “Reach Higher” is hitting the state’s radio waves as well as in movie theaters.

“New Mexico has the most generous and inclusive tuition-free college program in the nation, but too few residents know about these opportunities available to them in their own backyard,” said Higher Education Secretary Stephanie M. Rodriguez. “There’s still time to enroll in college and career training programs, and we encourage all New Mexicans to consider attending one of the 29 participating public colleges and universities that offer tuition-free college through the Opportunity and Lottery Scholarships.”

The department says there are hundreds of degree and certificate programs available for no tuition cost. New Mexico’s public and tribal colleges and universities participate in the tuition-free college program also, as well as the state’s three research universities, four regional colleges, eight independent community colleges, nine branch campuses, four tribal colleges, and the New Mexico Military Institute. Most offer evening and online options for part-time and working students.

People can check out information on the Opportunity and Lottery Scholarships and enroll in classes at ReachHigherNM.com.