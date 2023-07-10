RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A unique new program is giving culinary students at Rio Rancho High School hands-on experience in a professional kitchen. M’tucci’s restaurant has partnered with Rio Ranco High School to provide this internship opportunity.

As Ezekiel Garcia enters his senior year at Rio Rancho, he’s turning his lifelong passion into a job. Thanks to a new partnership between the high school and M’tuccis Rio Rancho, Garcia is getting the opportunity to work in a professional kitchen.

“Right now, I’m starting off as a prep cook, doing small things around like portioning pasta, peeling potatoes,” said Garcia. “Bearding mussels, which I’ve never done, how to filet a chicken a lot faster. I’ve learned a lot from the chefs as well.”

Garcia has taken Chef Billy Solivan’s culinary classes since he was a freshman at Rio Rancho High. Now, he’s the first student selected for the internship.

“This is something I believe is very beneficial not only to the students but to the restaurant industry itself, so it gets more people involved,” said Solivan. “Students are selected on their merit alone, being reliable, being teachable, making sure that they’re actually listening to what is being taught.”

General manager Robin Dibble said it’s exciting to see someone with so much love for the profession learn and grow.

“You know, he’s starting out kinda in the entry-level, so it’s kinda nice to watch him grow in different processes, different jobs, you know, from the start. But it’s really rewarding from both sides. It’s a whole different world for him, and it’s nice to have some fresh new energy in our kitchen,” said Dibble.

As for Garcia, he said this program is setting him up for success as he plans a future in the industry. The goal is to eventually accept two students into the program.