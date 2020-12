SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s new agency that oversees childcare and pre-k is asking the legislature for $400 million. A majority of the funds would go toward pre-k programs and bolstering compensation for pre-k teachers.

The state move created the department last year, moving it from under the umbrella of CYFD. However, many agencies have been asked to scale back their budgets because of a revenue shortfall during the pandemic.