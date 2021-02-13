New APS survey focuses on remote learning effectiveness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As Albuquerque Public Schools considers a possible start to hybrid learning, it’s once again asking parents to weigh in. The survey, titled “Remote Learning Check In” asks how virtual learning is working.

The last question outright asks if you want your child to return to the classroom in person now. It explains that the return would be voluntary and up to two days a week as part of either a full hybrid plan or small groups.

APS has made it clear even if the board approves a hybrid plan, a parent can still choose to keep their student in remote-only learning. The board is expected to vote on a plan Wednesday.

