NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Due to the excessive heat in New Mexico, an emergency amendment has been made to the New Mexico Administrative Code; it allows school buses to idle while students load and unload.

Prior to this amendment, students and bus drivers had to withstand high temperatures during non-driving wait times as the state law initially prohibited buses from running the engine unless students were already on board. The emergency order to change that law went into effect on Friday, August 4. Now, buses can continue to run their air conditioning if a National Weather Service heat advisory is in effect.