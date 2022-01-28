NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dozens of National Guard members and state employees have signed up to work as substitute teachers as part of the governor’s classroom staffing initiative. As of Friday afternoon, 164 people have applied for the program — 89 National Guard members and 75 state workers. About three-quarters of them have been issued licenses so far.
Story continues below
- KRQE En Español: Viernes 28 de Enero 2022
- Trending: Open casting call announced for Universal Pictures movie filmed in Los Alamos
- New Mexico: What’s happening around New Mexico January 28 – February 4
- Crime: Vehicle inspection leads to large drug seizure at Gallup Port of Entry
The substitutes have already been assigned to dozens of schools districts across the state. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the program last week, to address the dire shortage of substitute teachers.