ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM has partnered with the University of New Mexico on a math competition for New Mexico students. Since 2007 PNM has sponsored a statewide math competition for 7 -12th graders; donating close to $400,000.

The competition has brought more than 300 participants from 40 different schools. Winners of the contest will be celebrated from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Student Union Building on UNM’s campus. In addition to monetary awards for the highest scores, five full scholarships will be donated.