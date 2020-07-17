More parents consider homeschooling as pandemic continues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many parents are not sure they even want their kids going to school and some have decided to home school instead. It’s a trend that may be on the rise. As parents have been anticipating the new re-entry plans, some have just decided it would be easier for their kids to learn from home.

“I actually run a Facebook group called the westside, Albuquerque, Rio Rancho Home School group, and that’s where I started to see an increase of families starting to join. Occasionally I would accept a family here or there and then all of the sudden I was accepting 20 or 30 families a day and then it was like 40 to 50 families a day,” said Sarah Candelaria.

Candelaria is a mom who home schools and helps out other families doing the same. She and a friend recently created the Facebook page “Homeschool Homies” where parents have asked for guidance as they begin the homeschooling process.

Candelaria who is also the Youth Program Director for the New Mexico Wildlife Federation says there are also lots of activities for homeschooled kids to check out on their website. On Facebook, and other accounts like Next-door, posts have been popping up from parents saying they’ve decided to home school and aren’t sure where to start.

Cape NM is an association for parent educators and they too have had a large uptick in inquiries from parents.

“We’re putting videos on our Facebook and doing some lives in order to try and reach out and help the masses understand how to homeschool legally, what the requirements are and how to find curriculum and just how they can do this effectively themselves,” said Cyndi Anastio a board member with Cape NM.

The Public Education Department emphasizes that homeschooling is not the same as online remote learning where a teacher will still be instructing students rather than a parent. A spokesperson for the department says there have been 1,248 brand new home school applications from grades one through 12. Which is 36 percent of the applications so far.

The owner of Title Wave Books, which specializes in selling used books for homeschooling, said that because of the current demand, their inventory is lower than usual so they are asking for book donations. Cape NM says if you do decide to home school, the first step is to withdraw from school, then register with the Public Education Department.

