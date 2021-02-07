Monday marks back-to-classrooms for some New Mexico students

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday is a big day for students at some of New Mexico’s schools. In late January, schools across the state were given the green light to welcome all students back to class for hybrid learning beginning on February, 8.

Hobbs Municipal Schools plans to bring K-5th grade students on Monday. Lovington and Carlsbad Municipal Schools will also welcome back students. “It’s [a] great cause for celebration for us to bring students back and we’re excited about that, but everybody’s got to understand that’s it’s going to take a great deal of effort for us to be able to make this work,” said Carlsbad Superintendent Dr. Gerry Washburn.

Other schools, such as APS, have yet to make a decision on how or when they will welcome students back.