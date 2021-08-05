Middle, high school Rio Rancho students start fall semester

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the first day back in the classroom for middle and high school students in Rio Rancho. The school district is aligning with other districts and New Mexico Public Education Department recommendations about mask-wearing.

If you are a fully vaccinated high school or middle school student, teacher or staff you are not required to wear face masks on campus. However, students, teachers and staff will have to prove they are fully vaccinated to obtain a “mask pass” from the district. The “mask pass” will need to be carried at all times.

Students, teachers and staff at elementary schools must wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status. Masks are also not required outside.

The first day for elementary school students is August 9.