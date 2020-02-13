Metro mobile court visits Manzano High School

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Manzano High School students got a lesson in the law on Thursday. “It gives students an opportunity to see what goes on in court and gives the judge and all the participants an opportunity to talk to the students. The defendant talks to the students and tells them ‘these were my mistakes, don’t follow in my footsteps,'”, said Judge Victor E. Valdez.

Metro court’s mobile bench transformed the school into a real-life courtroom. Students sat in on sentencing for a drunk driver. The defendant then addressed the students on how driving under the influence has impacted his life.

Students had the opportunity to ask questions. They also got to participate in a field sobriety test.

