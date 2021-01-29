Metro community centers prepare for after-school programs as hybrid learning begins

With some schools getting ready to reopen for hybrid learning, parents are left wondering about after-school options at local community centers.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With some schools getting ready to reopen for hybrid learning, parents are left wondering about after-school options. While Bernalillo County halted their after-school programs last year, the City of Albuquerque kept them going and says the demand hasn’t let up. Many of their community centers have also taken on distance-learning during the day.

“The programs that we’re offering right now both on APS campuses and at community centers are targeted towards kids of essential workers, so we’re giving them a safe place to be to do their distance learning while their parents have to go to work,” said Cristin Chavez-Smith, the Community Services Division Manager for CABQ’s Family and Community Services. “We’ve put a lot of policies and procedures into place to keep both the kids and staff safe. but of course, our numbers are much lower than normal because of those policies and procedures.”

More than 85,000 students across the metro look to the possibility of a hybrid schedule in the coming weeks. As that time approaches, the city says they’re prepared to adjust, even as programs are already full.

“We’ve had a hybrid model in our back pockets, basically, since we started the school year, just in the case that APS did go to hybrid,” said Chavez-Smith. “Now, of course, it is just kind of a loose framework that we’ve planned out. Once we get clear direction from APS, we can firm that up a little bit and put it into place.”

A few months ago, Bernalillo County closed its community centers and day programs. They say there wasn’t a demand.

“We had about 110 slots,” said Debbie Jo Almager, Director of Bernalillo County’s Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces. “What we decided to do was one in each region, so we had 110 slots available and unfortunately, we only had like 35 kids.”

Now, they’re finding new use for the centers. Some are being transitioned into COVID vaccination sites.

“At this time, all of our staff has also been trained for points of distribution sites,” said Almager. “We’ll be rolling out some more, so our staff that would be running those all-day care programs are now working those points of distribution sites.”

They say if the demand returns, they may consider bringing some care programs back. As for the city’s early childhood and distance learning programs, they say those will continue but will wait until hybrid learning begins to see what they’ll look like in the future.

Right now, the City of Albuquerque is serving more than 1,200 kids at area community centers. They say as hybrid learning begins, they’ll reassess if they can take even more kids in.

Bernalillo County says they will at least look at bringing back practices and skill-building for Little League and youth sports. They’re set to address that on Feb. 12.