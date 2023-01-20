ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Museum of Natural History and Science will soon be expanding its education and science programming. This is thanks to a grant from Facebook’s parent company.

Meta is donating $300,000 over the course of five years. Officials will use the funding to make the museum and its programs more accessible to people living in Valencia County. This includes funding yearly visits, for five years, for every 5th-grade class in Valencia County, as well as annual attendance for Valencia County residents.

The grant will also help fund new space science programming and planetarium shows.