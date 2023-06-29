NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Department of the Interior (DOI) has announced an additional five-year contract for behavioral health and wellness for Tribal schools. The program will support students and staff of schools that are funded by the Bureau of Indian Education (BIE).

The Behavioral Health and Wellness Program was initially introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program provides virtual counseling as well as in-person crisis services.

The virtual aspect provides increased access for those who need services. “Virtual services provide a way to overcome challenges such as limited onsite providers, minimal transportation options, long wait times, and limited scheduling options for caregivers,” says the bureau.

According to the BIE, “Services are tailored to meet the unique and diverse mental, cultural, spiritual, emotional, and social needs of Indigenous communities served by BIE.” The program also includes training for suicide prevention and “other resiliency-focused topics.”

“Mental wellness is a key component of every student’s success,” says BIE Director Tony Dearman. “We will focus these resources on the unique issues that face our Indigenous students with a clear emphasis on suicide prevention, crisis services, and behavioral health through an Indigenous lens. We believe this will have a significantly positive impact throughout Indian Country by supporting future leaders, reducing generational trauma, and promoting healthier lives.”