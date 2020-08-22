Menaul School reopens with in-person classes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Menaul School reopened with students returning to campus this week.

“It is a year like no other,” said Head of School, Lindsey Gilbert in a news release Friday. “We are following the most careful pandemic practices: wearing masks, social distancing, and practicing extreme levels of personal and community hygiene. It is a weird year for sure, but we are doing it safely and the community response so far has been overwhelmingly positive!”

According to a news release from the school, they adopted new practices like temperature checks every morning for students and faculty, the use of outdoor classrooms with three large tents set up on the grass fields across campus, the use of spaces such as the gym and media center, and adherence to the 25% classroom occupancy level mandated by current public health orders.

“Many of our classes already fit within the 25% occupancy limit. For those that don’t, we use overflow spaces and have a few students live-streaming classes that are happening next door. About 20% of Menaul students are taking classes online from home because of family medical issues or for our international students, they’re often waiting for visas or government permission to travel,” said Gilbert in the same news release.

In the same news release, Menaul School Board Chair, Patrick Westerfield, said Menaul’s unique ability to manage face-to-face learning saying: “the Menaul community has been ready to rise to the occasion. Menaul is uniquely capable of adapting and meeting unexpected challenges based upon 125 years of successful operations.”