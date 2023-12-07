LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – An online game suite created at the in-house development studio at New Mexico State University (NMSU) has been picked up by an educational distributor. The games, Math Snacks, aim to help kids learn math in a more visual, interactive way.

“People are surprised to learn we have a professional-quality game development studio here at the university,” Barbara Chamberlin, head of the NMSU Innovative Media Research and Extension department and the Learning Games Lab, said in a press release. “We have expert programmers, artists and game designers who do great work. One of the most important reasons for our success is the research our faculty partners do. Research informs the creation of the games and measures the impact. It’s an ideal partnership for faculty success.”

Chamberlin helped develop the games, alongside other NMSU faculty. The work was supported by NMSU’s Arrowhead Center, an innovation lab, as well as the National Science Foundation, and is now available for educators to access via Game Learning, an online educational game distributor.

“Math Snacks have been conclusively proven to improve learning,” Matt Massman, Game Learning founder and CEO, said in a press release. “Game Learning is thrilled to provide the platform for these outstanding games to reach a wider audience.”