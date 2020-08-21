Los Padillas Elementary distributing boxes of food to families in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One Albuquerque elementary school is challenged with more than just teaching. It’s helping feed families struggling through the pandemic.

Los Padillas Elementary is a community school, teaching students about helping others. One way the south valley school is doing that: giving boxes packed with food for families in need.

“At the beginning, we used to do about 50 boxes,” said Cesar Hernandez, principal at Los Padillas. “Ever since, we’re increasing the amount based on the need of the community.”

However, since the pandemic hit and people lost their jobs, that need has more than doubled. Now, they’re giving out around 125 boxes.

“Ever since the pandemic because of the loss of jobs, we’ve seen more and more people asking for the support,” said Hernandez. “It’s not just to educate the students but also to provide a place where they can come and receive all their resources.”

Hernandez says a lot of those asking for help are older. Many care for younger students who may be their grandchildren.

“A lot of the people in this community are older,” said Hernandez. “There’s a lot of grandmas, grandpas who are taking care of students.”

The school looks at what families and community members need, then works with area food banks like Roadrunner to distribute the boxes. Some parents like Marissa Munoz say COVID has hit their wallets hard.

“It’s going to help us a lot because during this COVID-19, everything is more expensive, even the food,” said Munoz. “We feel the school supports us and they’re here for us and the kids.”

Hernandez says the distribution is even inspiring parents to open up to school officials beyond hunger needs. Some are even in need of resources like paying rent and utilities during the pandemic.

“I think they are starting to trust our personnel here at the school,” said Hernandez. “They’re asking us for other stuff now. It’s not just food, it’s now rent.”

Hernandez hopes the program continues and teaches the elementary school’s students about lending a hand to a neighbor in need. The school is open to students and community members who would like to volunteer their time and help bring boxes to cars. Those interested can contact the school by phone or email.

The food box distributions will happen on the third Thursday of every month. The next one at Los Padillas is set for Sept. 17 at 1 p.m.