Los Lunas schools to require students, staff to wear masks

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Lunas schools are requiring all students and staff to wear a mask. Superintendent Dr. Arsenio Romero says they will revisit the requirement at each of the district’s governing committee meetings.

“Los Lunas Schools always keeps the safety and health of our students and staff at the forefront,” said Dr. Romero in a news release. “With this in mind, the school district will require masks for everyone.”

In addition to the mask requirement, those who enter a district facility or school building will undergo temperature checks. There are still some online learning options for students. For more information on online schooling for students in grades kindergarten through 8th grade, visit loslunask8fsda.ss13.sharpschool.com.