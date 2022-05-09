LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Lunas Schools hosted a grand opening on Monday for its new innovation and design lab. The facility was created to give teachers and students access to state-of-the-art technology.

It’s open to all kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers within the district and gives students a place to learn and explore various STEAM strategies. Teachers are able to check out various equipment for their classes like microscopes, robotics, VR headsets, and other tools.

“It applies meaning to curriculum. Students get to actually see their creations come to life, they can work with robotics, and it just applies real-world meaning to the standards and stuff,” said William Hays, director of educational technology of Los Lunas Schools.

The lab was made possible thanks to a $100,000 grant from Meta.