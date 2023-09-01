LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Elections have been announced for the Los Lunas School Board. It will be held on Tuesday, November 7, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at various spots around the village.

According to a Los Lunas Schools press release, the community is invited to vote in the election. The deadline to register is October 10, 2023, and that’s also the day that early voting and absentee voting begins.

More information as well as a list of board candidates and voter registration details are available on the Valencia County Bureau of Elections website.