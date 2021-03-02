Los Lunas school board votes to move to in-personal learning

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Lunas School District will be going to in-person learning. Tuesday night, the Los Lunas School Board voted 4-1 to get students back into the classroom on March 22.

For high schoolers, it will be a standard hybrid model with a mix of classroom and remote learning. Elementary and middle school students will meet in small groups. Parents will also have the option to keep their kids completely remote.

The vote is a reversal of the board’s previous decision to stay remote only, sparking protests from athletes upset because that meant they would not be able to participate in sports.

