Los Lunas, Santa Fe schools to hold remote learning before Thanksgiving

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) Los Lunas and Santa Fe schools will be holding remote learning on Monday, November 22 and Tuesday, November 23. This comes before the students go on Thanksgiving break.

School officials say they made this decision as a precaution to keep students safe from COVID-19 heading into the holiday. Lunches will be available both days in Los Lunas from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Los Lunas High School, Los Lunas Elementary, and Valencia Middle School.

