Los Lunas, Belen school districts to assess plan for reentry

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) -Los Lunas Schools and Belen Consolidated Schools report that following the governor’s announcement to allow schools to begin in-person learning on February 8, they are assessing a plan for reentry. Both districts say they are committed to the safety and health of staff and students and are exploring all possibilities including a hybrid-learning model.

“We are working now with our school leaders to explore how to bring back students to in-person learning, but ensuring that those classrooms will be safe for that learning,” said Dr. Arsenio Romero, Los Lunas Schools Superintendent in a press release.

LLS and BCS state they have been planning for re-entry for the past several months.

“Belen Consolidated Schools leadership has anticipated this announcement coming from the Governor’s office, and we have been working to develop plans and processes for having our students and employees return to school in a safe manner, while meeting the requirements of the COVID-19 Response Toolkit for New Mexico’s Public Schools,” said BCS Superintendent Lawrence Sanchez in a statement.

BCS elementary schools started to use the hybrid instruction model before making the decision to sure the full remote model at all sites on November 30, 2020. The district states the decision was made so BCS could do its part to reduce the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on medical services and resources.

In the press release, both districts say they are considering many factors before staff and students can return to in-person learning in February. Details such as how and when schools will reopen, and how the decision will affect sports and extracurricular activities will reportedly be part of the discussion.

Belen Consolidated Schools has gathered data from student, parent, and staff surveys that were released on January 16. The district reports it will have a public board workshop to address school reopening on Tuesday, February 2, starting at 1 p.m. The workshop will be live-streamed using the district’s YouTube channel and viewers will be able to submit questions during the workshop.

Los Lunas Schools is asking for input on how the district should move forward. A survey is now available online and will close on Monday, February 1.