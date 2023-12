LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos High School’s graduation rate is among the highest in the state. According to data released by the state’s Public Education Department, the school’s 2023 graduation rate is 97%. The PED reported a 76% graduate rate statewide which is a slight decrease from last year.

LAHS is among a handful of schools in the state that have achieved a graduation rate of 90% or higher.