Locals react to state’s decision to allow hybrid learning at New Mexico schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local teachers, principals, and school districts are reacting to the governor’s announcement Tuesday that schools can reopen in two weeks. Albuquerque Public Schools released its reaction to Tuesday’s announcement saying they are assessing their re-entry plan and many factors have to be considered before they make a decision on how to return.

However, two of New Mexico’s teacher’s unions said they are pleased with Tuesday’s announcement and are happy to work with the state and the New Mexico Public Education Department to get kids back in school with COVID-safe practices in place. Some of those practices include upgraded air filter and ventilation systems for schools, on-going surveillance testing, as well as sanitation and isolation protocols.

Some people in Albuquerque have mixed responses about Tuesday’s announcement.

I don’t think it’s ready yet. Things are improving in what I hear in Albuquerque and New Mexico. But there have been children who are dying; Going back to school in some of the bigger cities and that scares me,” said parent Martin Aranda.

“I think it’s going to be a big relief for the kids and the parents. I know parents that have had to quit their jobs because they have to homeschool their children and some of the classes nowadays, the parents don’t even know what they’re teaching,” said Kathy Donovan.

“As much as my education is suffering because not being in school. It’s safer to be at home. Like I said, it’s public school, I don’t trust everybody that I go to school with my health,” said high school student Katarina Robertson.

One of the largest districts in the state, Rio Rancho Public Schools, said they are waiting for more information from the NMPED before they proceed with reopening school to middle and high schoolers.

Elementary students in the district are already in hybrid learning and the district said they will use a similar model they used with those students with the older students.

The education advocacy non-profit New Mexico Kids Can say this is an important step forward making sure that every student and family have the option to choose what is best for them.