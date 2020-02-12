Closings & Delays
Local teachers receive grant to build STEM education in the classroom

Education

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three New Mexico teachers have received a grant to build STEM programs in their classroom. The Society of Science and Public announced on Wednesday that it is investing $100,000 in 28 classrooms across the state.

Jefferson Middle School teacher Steven Kaestner was awarded $3,500 and plans to use the money to purchase supplies to support coding education. Kandas Gonzalez, a middle school teacher from Milan also received $2,500.

Gonzalez teaches 6th grade and will use the money to help every student take part in the science fair. Alicia Stevens, a teacher at Alta Vista Early College High School in Anthony received $5,000.

