Local students speak with Auschwitz survivor on Holocaust Remembrance Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local students got the opportunity to speak with a Holocaust survivor as part of Holocaust Remembrance Day. Seventh-graders at Bosque School got the opportunity to hear Gita Cycowicz’s story of survival.

Gita was born in Czechoslovakia and was just a teenager when she and her family were sent to the Auschwitz concentration camp. She recalls one of the last conversations she had with her father.

“My father says to us, to the two girls, ‘first of all, watch out for yourselves, be very careful with everything.’ He knew, he knew that we were going to get separated,” said Gita.

Gita says 30 years after being liberated from Auschwitz and moving to America, she finally went to college. January 27th was chosen by the UN to be International Holocaust Remembrance Day because it is the last day Auschwitz was liberated in 1945.