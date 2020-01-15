Local speech therapy clinic uses Meow Wolf creation in exercises

LOS RANCHOS DE ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s nothing like Meow Wolf. But besides bringing fun and entertainment, one of its creations is helping kids with special needs.

During a class at Chatterbox Speech Therapy in Los Ranchos, there’s usually a lot going on. From singing to stretching, the kids are working on their language development.

“We work with children that have any sort of delays with language, and really language is at the heart of who we are as humans,” said Corey Walker.

Speech therapists like Walker are always looking for ways to make the classes fun. Recently, they turned to Meow Wolf for help.

The Santa Fe-based art collective has created what it calls ‘experience tubes,’ which are described as a way of connecting with another person on another level.

Originally meant to use for fun, but the kids at Chatterbox are using them as an educational tool. Walker said the experience tubes are helping the kids break barriers.

“Having something like that is phenomenal for phonemic awareness, which improves their speech, it improves their reading. So it helps in a multitude of ways,” Walker said.

On top of that, he said it’s engaging the children in an age where technology has changed human interaction.

“There’s not as much face to face contact, so having something like that does give us a chance. I mean you can’t go anywhere else except for face to face contact,” he said.

The staff at Chatterbox says they've been using the 'experience tubes' for about a year now.