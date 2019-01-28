Local group creates attack ad aimed at APS special mail-in election

Controversy continues to swirl around the current Albuquerque Public Schools special mail-in election. You’ve seen APS campaign hard to try and see this pass, but now there’s a group campaigning to defeat it.

“We think that APS spends a great deal of money,” says Robert Godshall.

Godshall is one of four people behind the website, ThatsJustSmart.com.

It’s a call out to the APS special mail-in election.

The district is proposing a 4.7 percent property tax hike to pay for APS construction projects.

The group has taken to the airwaves to voice their concerns.

“APS spent $30 million renovating a place that has about 1,000 students. What?! That’s not smart. That comes out to about $25,000 a student. What?! Vote “no’ to the APS building tax increase,” says the commercial.

“You spend so much money on one high school, well couldn’t you get two high schools, two really good high schools for the same amount of money?” says Godshall.

However, the Chief Operations Officer at APS says he believes people like Godshall are misinformed.

“We’re talking about buildings. They’re directly going to schools for students to operate in, teachers to operate in. We’re not talking about building new schools. We’re talking about refurbishing existing buildings that really need it,” says Scott Elder.

Elder says sites like ThatsJustSmart.com makes voters miss the main focus of this election.

“It’s just a shame because it’s a school election for schools, for kids, and for teachers,” he says.

Godshall, on the other hand, says there’s no reason to even have an election in the first place.

“This is a tax issue that doesn’t have to be passed and that APS can do a better job at spending our money,” says Godshall.

Regardless of how people think, Elder says APS will continue to focus on the students and staff.

“It’s a democracy. We all have the right to an opinion. We all have the right to a voice,” he says.

A local attorney has also filed a lawsuit against APS for the language used in the ballot.

The suit claims it’s confusing and misleads the voters as to what they’re voting on.

APS would not comment on that lawsuit.

Ballots must be turned into the county clerk’s office by 7:00 p.m. on Feb. 5.