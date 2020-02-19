APS, local agencies address teen suicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is building a team to try to better tackle the issue of teen suicide. As KRQE News 13 reported, there have been quite a few in recent weeks within APS.

Two suicides happened within one week at Manzano High School. While APS told KRQE News 13 they do not track suicides in the district, they do want to work together better with other groups including the media to get through to students.

At a meeting on Wednesday, Bernalillo County and the University of New Mexico’s Department of Psychiatry talked about the support they provide. They do provide mental health help at all schools but getting students who need help to come forward can be difficult.

“Young people are some of our most precious community resources but sadly they are facing challenges and adversities that are often complex layered and misunderstood,” said Gilbert Perea with the City of Albuquerque.

Next year, APS wants to include a suicide prevention hotline number on the back of all student ids. They’re also working to make it easier for those who are struggling to come forward.

APS is encouraging the community to join in this challenge.