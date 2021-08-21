Lobos move into dorms ahead of new school year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM students are moving into their dorms this weekend. Last fall, the University assigned one student to each two-person dorm but this year, on-campus housing is back to normal.

“The move-in process was easy for me,” said Sir Drennan, a freshman who moved into his dorm this weekend. “I just had to get my ID and move in all the stuff I bought,” he said.

Campus move-in started on Thursday, August 19, and will last through the weekend. The upcoming week will include a long list of “Welcome Back” events, like a Class Crawl for new students to find their classes. They’ll also host a movie on Johnson Field. Students can watch Raya and the Last Dragon, on Sunday night.

Three freshmen moving in over the weekend say their senior years were disrupted because of the pandemic, and they’re happy to be moving into the dorms, and get back to in-person learning. “It’s dope. Last year, I didn’t get to play football. I was stuck in my house, so being here, getting to meet new people, is cool,” said Josiah Womack, a Freshman at UNM.

UNM is requiring masks to be worn in all indoor or group settings, the UNM Board of Regents has mandated all Lobos to be fully vaccinated no later than September 30. Those who do not get the vaccine may face restrictions at certain UNM facilities, and various events.