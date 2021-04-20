LCPS: Mayfield students to return to in-person learning following ‘secret prom’

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Public Schools reports that a shift in calculations for a 10-day quarantine of Mayfield High School students will allow them to return to in-person learning on Thursday, April 22. According to the district, students were originally scheduled to return on April 26.

Following new guidance from the New Mexico Department of Health, students would be able to return to on-campus classes on Tuesday, April 20 however, as Wednesdays are still remote learning days, the soonest students would be able to return is Thursday.

Last week, LCPS was notified of a complaint that had been filed by the governor’s office regarding an alleged “secret prom” that had occurred at a private residence on Saturday, April 10. The district states the complaint mentioned Mayfield High students however, the exact number of those who attended the event has not been verified.

District officials say it was estimated to have been “in the hundreds”. LCPS explains they became aware late Friday of a separate event that involved students from other schools that happened on April 10 but that it was determined that no unsafe practices occurred and that students who attended that event were cleared to return to in-person learning.

LCPS states that two high schools, Las Cruces and Centennial, have submitted plans for COVID-safe proms to take place on school campuses. The district explains that other high schools can also submit proposals for sanctioned events.

NMDOH and the Public Education Department collaborated with LCPS to encourage students and parents to continue COVID-safe practices outside of school in order to protect end-of-semester events such as graduation ceremonies. This comes as the district says high school principals became aware of a gathering scheduled on Tuesday, April 20 that included seniors from across the district.

LCPS reports that principals are communicating with parents encouraging them to send their students to school to avoid a potential quarantine or shift to remote learning at other schools. The district reminds the community that COVID-19 vaccines are open to New Mexicans ages 16 and older and officials encourage students to get vaccinated as those who are fully vaccinated will be exempt from potential quarantines.