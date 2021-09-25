LCPS building named after late superintendent

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Public Schools has renamed the district’s administration building complex after the late superintendent Dr. Karen Trujillo. The announcement was made Saturday morning at a public ceremony.

The leader of New Mexico’s second-largest school district was hit and killed while walking her dogs back in February. Trujillo was a Las Cruces native who graduated from New Mexico State University where she worked from 2010 through 2018. She also served as the New Mexico Public Education Secretary for six months.

On Saturday, district staff spoke about the impact Dr. Trujillo made as a mentor to staff and as a positive influence on students. “She was all about the whole child. A whole child who, you know, looking at athletics, academics, intervention. Everything that she looked at was to do what’s best for kids every day,” said a staff member.

Earlier this year, the district put out a survey for staff and community members to weigh in on renaming the complex.