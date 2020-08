LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The decision to rename Oñate High School will be reconsidered. Earlier this month, Las Cruces School Board member Carol Cooper was the deciding vote to change the name of the school that honors a controversial conquistador.

But Cooper says when she voted “yes,” she was tired and thought it would put an end to the divisive conversation. Now, the board will decide whether to override the original ruling on Tuesday night.

Related Coverage: