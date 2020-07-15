LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Public Schools will begin the school year online only. The district planned to use a hybrid model with two days on in-person classes but with the number of cases growing in Dona Ana County, school board members expressed concerns about the plan. The superintendent agreed to opt for remote classes at least to start. The district will make sure students have what they need to access classes from home.
Las Cruces Public Schools to start school year with remote classes
by: KRQE Staff